Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

