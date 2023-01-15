STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $134.02 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $134.02 million and $489,856.14 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00431552 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.80 or 0.30481359 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00857732 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

