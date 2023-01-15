STASIS EURO Price Up 1.6% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $133.93 million and approximately $477,996.20 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

