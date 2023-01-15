Stifel Nicolaus Lowers RXO (NYSE:RXO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXO stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.13% of RXO as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.