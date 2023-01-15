Stifel Nicolaus Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $170.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Masimo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $239.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.



