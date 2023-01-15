STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €31.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.25) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday.

EPA:STM opened at €37.86 ($40.70) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.62.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

