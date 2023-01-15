StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BIOLASE to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.