StockNews.com Downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to Sell

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

VOYA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

