StockNews.com Lowers CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $125.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 58.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 53.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

