StockNews.com Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

