StockNews.com Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Barclays by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Barclays by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.