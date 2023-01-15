Substratum Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $376,967.61 and $34.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00086105 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $276.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

