sUSD Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and $12.78 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004840 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.12 or 0.30391791 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.46 or 0.00904595 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,101,042 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.