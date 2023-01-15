SwissBorg Market Cap Hits $222.59 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $222.59 million and approximately $269,774.17 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,321.01 or 0.30249896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00904911 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies.The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO.Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally.It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

