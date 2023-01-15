Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $95.47 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $95.47 million and $3.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

