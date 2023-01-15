T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

TROW opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

