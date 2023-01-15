TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.