Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,811,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,516,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $389,645,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.