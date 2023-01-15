Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

