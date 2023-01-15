Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

