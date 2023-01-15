Tellor Price Tops $15.48 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Tellor has a total market cap of $36.24 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for about $15.48 or 0.00074114 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002905 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00431494 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.33 or 0.30477260 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00910434 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,341,453 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
