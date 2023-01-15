Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $43.22.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

