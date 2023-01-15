Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

