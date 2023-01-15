Terra Classic One Day Trading Volume Tops $299.32 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $299.32 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009918 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022558 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004898 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006339 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,644,684,571 coins and its circulating supply is 5,994,572,565,848 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
