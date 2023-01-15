The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $86.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.