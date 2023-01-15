The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.64

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.64 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.66). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 298,784 shares.

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £61.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.64.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

