The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,507,000 after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,713 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,295,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,956,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,987,000 after acquiring an additional 472,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

