Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $458.08 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01769383 USD and is down -12.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $723.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

