Tobam Buys 4,481 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,526,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $192.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

