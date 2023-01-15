Tobam Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tobam cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,283 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after acquiring an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after acquiring an additional 880,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,222,000 after acquiring an additional 746,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

