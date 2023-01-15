Tobam Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tobam lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

