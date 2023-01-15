Tobam Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.1% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,248 shares of company stock valued at $126,834,100. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.