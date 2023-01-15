Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,619,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,687 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $32,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

