Tobam Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,960 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,438,000 after acquiring an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after acquiring an additional 707,233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,631,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

WPM opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

