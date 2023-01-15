Toews Corp ADV Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

