Toews Corp ADV Buys 300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.28 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

