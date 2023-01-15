Toews Corp ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.