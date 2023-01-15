Toews Corp ADV Sells 400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toews Corp ADV lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $233.24 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

