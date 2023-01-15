Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $87.03 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $147.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 37.99%.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

