Toncoin Price Tops $2.29 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.82 billion and approximately $33.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00010976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

