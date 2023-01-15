Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRMLF opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.