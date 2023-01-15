Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Trex Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.