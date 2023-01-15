Tribe Market Cap Hits $106.44 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $106.44 million and approximately $979,376.09 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00429908 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.27 or 0.30365238 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00918433 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.