Trumpcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $1.27 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.99 or 0.07400534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00080567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00061957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

