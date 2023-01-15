Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $53.88 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00007505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $661.24 million and $53.88 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars.

