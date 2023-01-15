UBS Group Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

