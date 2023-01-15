United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. Argus raised United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.