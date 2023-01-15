United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $182.15 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

