UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $537,996,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.57 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.