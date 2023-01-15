Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.61 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Unizen has traded up 49.2% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $27.61 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

